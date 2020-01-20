Dems elect Harmon to serve as president of Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Don Harmon has been elected as the next Illinois Senate president, becoming the first new leader of the Illinois General Assembly’s upper chamber in more than a decade.

Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat who was elected Sunday by a 37-12 margin, will replace Sen. John Cullerton.

Newly minted Semate President @DonHarmonIL addresses the media and confirms Senator Kim Lightford will remain Majority Leader. He pledges to address ethics and property taxes. pic.twitter.com/nXAScxyINv — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) January 20, 2020

The 71-year-old Cullerton last year announced his retirement after four decades in the General Assembly, including five terms as Senate president. Harmon assumes the top leadership post in the Senate at a time when Democrats hold a supermajority in both General Assembly chambers.

The new Senate president needed support from a majority of the chamber’s 59 members. Democrats currently hold 40 seats.