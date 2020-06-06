‘Demonstration for Justice and Peace’ kicks off at courthouse square

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of people are gathered in Monticello for a ‘Demonstration for Justice and Peace’ this afternoon.

It’s one of many, similarly-motivated gatherings that have taken place throughout Central Illinois — and across the country — over the past week. Organizers and protestors have called for racial justice, equality and end to police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25.

In Monticello today, at least three speakers will address the gathering, including resident Melina Thompson, Monticello High School Head coach Cullen Welter, and MHS graduate Vinny Strack.

This is a developing story that will be updated.