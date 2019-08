DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Three empty homes on East Main Street will soon be coming down. They’ll make room for a new development.

Those homes are on 829, 833, and 831 East Main, right next to Burger King. The owner of that Burger King, Seth Maruti, is a developer. He wants to build there, but won’t share details yet.

Demolition on those homes will start once the work at Fair Oaks is complete, which is about two weeks.