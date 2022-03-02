DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Demolition of a portion of the Fair Oaks Housing Complex in Danville began on Wednesday.

The portion being torn down consists of 14 buildings with more than 100 apartments. The buildings have been vacant and fenced off for some time; the people who lived there have moved to other homes.

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams said the demolition has been a long time coming.

“People have hoped for this for decades. My predecessor served for 16 years, wanted to make these kinds of changes,” Williams said. “Many people said that it couldn’t be done, but Director Vinson and the board have been able to make some good decisions that have helped not only the residents, but the entire city.”

Williams said the city doesn’t have a plan for the space yet, but he says they’re hoping to turn it into a green space for people to enjoy.