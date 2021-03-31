Demolition begins on Metropolitan Block of Downtown Arcola

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Demolition of the Metropolitan Block of Downtown Arcola began this week.

This photo shows crews demolishing the Metropolitan Block of Downtown Arcola. Work started this week.

The decision to tear down the historical building was met with heavy opposition, but Mayor Larry Ferguson said the City had to put safety first.

Wilmer Otto is a real estate developer in the area. He led the charge to try to save and restore the building, but in the end, the City won and the building is being torn to rubble.

Mayor Ferguson said the City already has plans for how to rebuild the block, and the drawing looks extremely similar to how the block looked 100 years ago when it was first built. They are hoping that rebuilding the Metropolitan Block will bring more visitors to the city of Arcola.