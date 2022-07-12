DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Cannon Elementary School has been a part of the Danville community for nearly 100 years. But the school’s time has come and demolition on the 1924 building began on Tuesday.

The Danville School Board voted unanimously in March to tear the building down. Rain flooded the building in 2015 and it was closed the following year after mold was discovered inside.

The school was named after Joseph Cannon, a Danville native who was elected to Congress in 1873 and rose to become Speaker of the House from 1903 to 1911.

Entertainers Dick Van Dyke and Bobby Short were among those who went to the school.