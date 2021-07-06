Demolished building starts downtown business district project in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re in Rantoul, you’ll see remnants of a demolished building.

It’s downtown at the corner of Sangamon Avenue and Garrard Street.

This demolition starts the downtown business district project.

The village of Rantoul owns the property.

It was taken down for future growth and development.

“It’s really important because the community needs to revitalize the downtown area,” said Charles Smith, the mayor of Rantoul. “The emergence here of looking for the increased businesses, they’re very excited about the new development in Rantoul.”

It took $147,000 to bring the building down.

They got money from the state and federal governments to do it.

There will be a meeting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m in the center of downtown to talk about what to do with the space.