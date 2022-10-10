PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you have received a text asking to run for local government, it’s not a scam.

It is part of a new initiative the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association is using to encourage representation across Illinois. The texts ask phone users if they are interested in volunteering for an election or running for local office.

“It’s going to provide more representation on the local level, recruiting candidates for mayor, village trustees, alderman, school boards, and park boards,” said Dan Kovats, Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association executive director. “This will provide opportunities for more people to get involved in the democratic process.”

The texting program is the same one Stacey Abrams used when she ran for Georgia’s governor. Now, democratic parties across 35 states are participating in a similar program.

Kovats say they began this campaign in January, and have had 4,300 responses since. He hopes to recruit people for the 2023 election, but is focused on the 2022 general election this November.

People receiving the texts have a history of voting Democrat in two or more elections.



