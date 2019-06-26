Democratic presidential candidates prepare for debates

The first Democratic presidential debate for the 2020 elections will be held in Miami on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27. 10 qualifying candidates chosen at random will appear on each night, each hoping to set him or herself apart from the rest of the pack.

Candidate Andrew Yang will step on stage Thursday night, but earlier this week, he made headlines for an appearance on a different stage. Yang appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he discussed his proposal for a universal basic income.

Yang had previously announced he’d pay $1,000 a month out of his own pocket to two families, one in Iowa and the other in New Hampshire. The goal was to prove that a universal basic income, which he has also called the “Freedom Dividend,” would help Americans.

During his interview with Colbert, he announced plans to pay a third individual $1,000 a month. Yang said anyone who wished to be the recipient would need to follow him on Twitter and retweet his message about the universal basic income by July 4th. Yang has been retweeted tens of thousands of times since then.