DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Kara Demirjian-Huss is trying to get back in the mayoral race.

The city clerk said she did not turn in the correct paperwork on time, so her name was withdrawn.

Demirjian-Huss says, after looking over information she received, she’s asking the city to put her name on the ballot.

She’s asking for the community to request her name be added.