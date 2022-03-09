SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Grammy-nominated and award-winning singer, actor, producer and New York Times best-selling author Demi Lovato has been added to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand concert series at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.

Officials said Demi Lovato will take the stage on August 13, performing many hits such as “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Sober,” “Skyscraper” and “OK Not to Be Ok.”

According to officials, Lovato is greatly known as an advocate for their work on behalf of the LGBTQ community, vulnerable populations and an ambassador for improving mental health awareness. Lovato has been honored over the years with more than a dozen Teen Choice Awards, five People’s Choice Awards, an American Latino Media Arts (ALMA) Award, a Latin American Music Award and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for their services to LGBTQ activism.

“We are excited to bring Demi Lovato to the Illinois State Fair, not only for their artistic showcase but to help amplify the message that they bring to the table include mental health awareness, social acceptance and inclusiveness,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark.

Ticket sales for all announced shows will be available at ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.

Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with TBD

Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120

Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD

Tier 3 – $45 / Tier 2 – $50 / Tier 1 – $57 / SRO Track – $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $112

Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD

Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120

Wednesday, August 17: TLC & Shaggy

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track – $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $91

Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 – $33 / Tier 2 – $38 / Tier 1 – $45 / SRO Track – $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $100

Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 – $44 / Tier 2 – $49 / Tier 1 – $56 / SRO Track – $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $111

Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD

Tier 3 – $43 / Tier 2 – $48 / Tier 1 – $55 / SRO Track – $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $110

*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. All Stage Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.

The 2022 Illinois State Fair will go from August 11 to August 21 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by checking Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.