ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The demand for gas has gone up 18 percent since mid-May. That goes hand-in-hand with prices going up as well.

In Champaign, the price for a gallon will cost you an average of $2.23. One month ago, it was running $2.15.

The good news, this time last year it was $2.57 per gallon. AAA said higher demand will contribute to increasing gas prices in the coming weeks, but they are not going to spike to typical summer prices.