Demand and high prices for home supplies causes one non-profit problems when building homes for others

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Lumber and other home supplies have been in high demand during the pandemic, and that’s causing an increase in prices and a shortage. For one organization whose goal is to build homes for others, that’s become a problem.

Habitat for Humanity says it will cost them an extra $10,000 dollars to build a home. They have some money reserved so they can stay on schedule, but they say they’re in need of donations and will have to budget to build future homes.

“It isn’t something we budgeted for because we didn’t know this increase was coming. Obviously, next year we’ll budget for it so that is a difference we need to make up through donations and support and hopefully so many kind donations as well from some generous supporters we have,” Chad Hoffman, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Champaign County, said.

They say an increase in home renovations and manufacturers having Covid limitations both led to the shortage.