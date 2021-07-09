Delta variant making its way through midwest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Delta variant is making its way through the Midwest and that has health officials concerned.

Missouri is making national headlines as the Delta variant is making a profound impact in that state. It has made its way to Illinois, but the Champaign Urbana Public Health District says right now there are no confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Champaign-Urbana.

They are encouraging people to get vaccinated. CUPHD said that can help protect you from the variant. They also said the CDC and FDA do not advise on booster shots at this time, but Pfizer announced they are doing studies on booster shots just in case.

“The CDC the FDA they have been monitoring tens of thousands of people for a very long time. So let’s wait and see what their scientists come out with,” Dr. Awais Vaid, CUPHD, said.

He went on to say that science is always changing. He also said if a booster shot was approved in the future, the elderly, health care workers, and immune compromised people would be the first to get it.

CUPHD also said if you are nervous about catching the variant even if you’re vaccinated, that wearing a mask as a precaution is still a helpful prevention tactic.