Delta variant detected in Central Illinois

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA)—Coronavirus cases are increasing across the US, and so are cases of the delta variant of COVID-19.

Public health officials are reminding people of the importance of vaccinations, especially now that the delta variant has been detected in Central Illinois. Karen Feldkamp is the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Effingham County Health Department.

“The delta variant is obviously another strain of the COVID-19 virus. They believe it’s a little bit more contagious,” said Feldkamp.

Counties such as Effingham, Champaign, Dewitt-Piatt, Vermilion, and Macon have all reported detections of the variant.

In counties where vaccination rates are low, they are reminding people about the importance of getting their shots.

“It’s something that we are a little concerned about and are watching in our community,” said Feldkamp.

In Macon County, 38 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. In Vermilion, it’s 31.5 percent and Champaign is at 48 percent. Effingham County is at 34 percent.

“Because our vaccination rate is not where we want it to be, it does concern us a little bit that we do have a variant in our community that could be more contagious than what we’ve seen in the past,” said Feldkamp.