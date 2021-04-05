Del’s Popcorn now accepting franchise inquiries

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Del’s Popcorn officials said they are now accepting franchise inquiries.

During their over 85 years in business, the popcorn company has opened up several shops across Illinois, according to Del’s officials on their website. Those locations include Decatur, Mount Zion and Springfield.

Now, the company is seeing if anyone would be interested in opening another location. “If you’re poppin’ with passion for popcorn and other high-quality treats, then a franchise opportunity with Del’s may be right for you,” Del’s officials said.

There is training available for those who are thinking of opening their own location. For more information about that training and how to inquire about owning a franchise, click here.