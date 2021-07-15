Delays for your furniture deliveries

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re in the market for new furniture, you could be in for a long wait.

Right now, people are waiting 6 months or longer for things like couches to be delivered.

Techline Furniture said it’s because materials aren’t available. Christine Breen works for the store. She said during the height of COVID they weren’t having any issues. But she said about 4 months ago delivery times started to go up.

“This is just my theory, throughout the COVID year, when people weren’t going to work, and weren’t stocking their shelves, and weren’t making products, everything came down to a slow pace,” Breen said. “So, when everything started to open up, it was like wait a minute we don’t have employees, we don’t have material, we’re getting huge orders, and we can’t fill them.”

She said things are starting to get better for them. Furniture is being delivered in about 9 weeks instead of 12. She said she hopes that continues.



