DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you missed Del Carmen’s pizza, you are in luck.

This family-owned pizza shop announced its closure because of the volume of business on March 18 in a Facebook post. After a four-month hiatus, Del Carmen’s announced on Facebook they will be back in early September.

Staff said customers will meet new faces and classic recipes from the original Del Carmen’s, including the sweet and savory sauce and crispy, thin crust. Staff also reminded customers that the restaurant would stay at the same location on Water Street.