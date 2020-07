CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 50 cars lined the streets of Champaign for a defund the police parade.

Some cars had phrases painted on including “Black lives matter,” “Fund the people,” and “End police brutality. ”

They drove around what would have been the traditional Fourth of July parade route .

One organizer of the event explained to us why he felt this parade was needed.

“I think defund the police idea is really important. And I think sometimes it’s misunderstood. I think every community as they see the need to, but clearly, as you look around, city budgets are starving for money for the needs of its citizens,” says Matthew Murrey.

Murrey says he normally marches in the Fourth of July parade. This year, he organized the event to support the black lives matter movement.