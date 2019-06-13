Defense wants mistrial after Christensen asks for lawyer on video

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — In day two of Brendt Christensen’s murder trial, defense attorneys asked the judge to call a mistrial.

They say FBI video of Christensen requesting a lawyer could prejudice the jury regarding his guilt or innocence.

Judge Jim Shadid denied the motion citing the defense’s opening statement admitting Christensen’s guilt.

Items submitted into evidence included records from Amazon showing Christensen purchased a heavyweight, cotton canvas, outback duffel bag, sized “colossal,” in March 2017, then returned it and bought it again days before Zhang’s abduction in June.

FBI Special Agent Anthony Manganaro testified the agency purchased the exact same duffel bag and showed the jury its 6-foot length.

Evidence also included computer Google searches for hypochlorite, ingredients in OxyClean, how iPhone tracking works, Yingying Zhang search updates on the UIPD website, news articles about her disappearance and state laws on the obstruction of justice. Receipt records showed he bought Drano and 13 gallon garbage bags from Scnhucks three days after Zhang was abducted.

FBI Special Agent Anthony Manganaro testifying about Christensen's bank records. Picture of him was from an ATM withdrawal he made the morning of June 8.

The prosecution also showed an almost hour-long video of investigators inverviewing Christensen. Maganaro told him, “I want to find her. I’m asking for help. Brendt, I need to know why she’s getting into your car and I need to know where she went.” Christensen first told them he was at home playing video games all day on June 19, 2017, but eventually he changed his story and told them he gave a woman on campus a ride.

After she started to panic in the car, he said, “I let her out and that was the last I saw of her,” adding that he went straight home.

Manganaro said, “Were you hoping for a quick tryst with her?”

Christensen replied, “I mean, that would have been nice.” He also noted she was attractive.

(Pic of BC watching interview video) Manganaro: “Were you hoping for a quick trust with her, or…”

Manganaro: "Were you hoping for a quick trust with her, or…"

BC: "I mean, that would have been nice."

The questioning ended after they kept asking him where Zhang was, and eventually he asked for a lawyer.

The defense did get Manganaro to admit the FBI doesn’t have any evidence that Christensen killed 12 other people, which is what the prosecution is claiming he bragged about. Right now he’s only on trial for killing one person, YingYing Zhang, whose family members have been in court, listening to everything intently.