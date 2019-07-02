Defense seeks delay of sentencing

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Brendt Christensen’s attorneys have asked for either a delay in the sentencing phase until July 29, or for the government to be blocked from presenting new evidence, claiming it will take 85 hours of work to translate videotaped interviews of #YingyingZhang family members.

In a motion filed by the defense, they say the state’s evidence will take about five weeks to go through. Christensen kidnapped and killed UI scholar Yingying Zhang two years ago. He was convicted last week.

The defense says the time is needed to translate hours and hours of video evidence the state plans to present. All of the video interviews are in Chinese and require translations.

On top of it, the defense says the state gave it a thumb drive with even more evidence it plans to use. It took hours just to download what was on it. They say there is about 17-hours worth of video, but they did not come with translations.

It’s been estimated it would take five hours to translate each hour of video. It’s a total of 85 hours of work which still needs to be done. In addition, defense attorneys have to review the evidence and develop a response, so it’s asking the sentencing phase either be delayed until July 29, or all the evidence not yet translated not be allowed at sentencing.