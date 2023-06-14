DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Republican Regan Deering announced Wednesday she will run for the Illinois House of Representatives in 2024.

“I am running because hard-working people in the 88th District deserve a fearless and effective conservative leader who will fight tirelessly for our values and interests,” Regan Deering said.

Regan Deering previously ran for the 13th Congressional District in 2022 and won a primary of 4 Republican candidates but lost to Democrat Nikki Budzinski. After her congressional race, she won a seat on the Mt. Zion School Board.

The current incumbent for the 88th district, Dan Caulkins, announced in April he will not be seeking reelection.

Her main policy positions include supporting the second amendment, being anti-abortion, and wanting to lower taxes.

“Our great state is being torn apart by extreme Democrats, who are forcing their radical values into our homes and schools, relentlessly attacking our cherished freedoms, and destroying our jobs and economy,” Deering said. “We must put an end to this destructive agenda.”

The 88th Illinois district includes parts of Macon, McLean, DeWitt, and Piatt Counties.