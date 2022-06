CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they were part of a wild rescue Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, officers said they helped Champaign County Animal Control get a deer off of the Champaign Centennial Soccer field. The deer was seen leaping across the field trying to get out of the enclosed area.

“After leaving the field unharmed and a little anxious, the deer moved quickly through the nearby neighborhood, and was last seen headed for the city limits,” said officials.