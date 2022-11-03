DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards.

This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years.

Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards.

There are seven wards, each highlighted in a different color. Mayor Ricky Willaims Jr. said the new changes reflect the current times.

“We had to do a little bit of adjusting of the wards,” Williams said. “For example, one ward had 1,300 more residents at this point than another ward, so we’re making adjustments so that we can be as close to the same number of people in each ward that way everyone has equal representation.”

Williams said there are no new wards, just switching the ward boundaries.