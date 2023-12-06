SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is reminding the public to be wary of fire hazards while decorating this holiday season.

The National Fire Protection Association said that more than two out of every five home decoration fires are caused by decorations being placed near a heat source. The association also said an average of 790 reported house fires a year begin with decorations — and that’s not including Christmas trees.

Christmas trees were the cause of an average 150 house fires per year between 2017 and 2021. More than two in five Christmas tree house fires start in the living room, and for the same amount, electrical elements are to blame. Nearly one in five Christmas tree fires start with lamps or bulbs.

Electricity isn’t the only lighting-related fire risk to be cautious of. Candle fires start more than half of home decoration fires, mostly in December and January. Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, and New Year’s Eve are the top three days that candle fires occur. Be sure to blow out all lit candles before bed or before leaving the house.

“Decorating for the holiday season is an exciting time, but you need to keep fire safety in mind when you deck the halls,” Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera said. “Make sure to follow all the manufacturer’s recommendations when it comes to the number of light strings you string together and replace any light strings with broken or frayed wires. Consider using battery-powered candles, or make sure to extinguish all candles before heading to bed or leaving a room. Following a few of these safety tips will help you enjoy a bright and festive holiday season free from any accidental fires.”

This year, the OSFM will once again host the Keep the Wreath Red Campaign to raise awareness about the importance of holiday fire safety. The campaign is a long-standing tradition that began in Naperville in 1954. For every decoration-related house fire, a light bulb on the wreath will go from red to white. Until Jan. 2, wreaths will be displayed at the OSFM’s Springfield and Chicago offices, along with the Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign and the Quinn Fire Academy in Chicago.

Last year in Illinois, seven lives were lost in fire-related incidents during the holiday season. The wreaths’ white lights don’t just act as a way to bring fire safety awareness, but as a tribute to real people whose lives have been affected or taken by fires. The goal of the campaign is ultimately to prevent fire-related deaths from happening.

The OSFM provided some tips to help avoid a yuletide tragedy:

Make sure holiday decorations are either flame retardant or flame resistant.

Keep lit candles at least 12 inches from decorations or anything that can catch fire.

Keep children and pets away from lit candles.

Extinguish all lit candles before going to bed or leaving the house.

Ensure your lights are rated for indoor or outdoor use or both.

Replace any light strands that have worn or broken cords. Make sure to read the recommendation for number of light strings you can string together.

Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

If you have a real Christmas tree, make sure to check water levels daily. It is not unusual for a tree to drink two gallons of water the first day it is in the stand.

Keep real Christmas trees away from heat sources. The tree can dry out quickly.

Christmas and Christmas Eve are among the top three days that cooking-related house fires occur (following closely behind Thanksgiving). Clean cooktops — especially of left-over grease, as it is highly flammable — as well as your oven. In the event of an oven fire, turn the oven off and keep the door closed until it is cool.

If you are hosting a holiday celebration in your home, be sure to show your guests all the exits and establish an outdoor meeting spot in case of fire.