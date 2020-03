VILLA GROVE, Ill. — As many people in Illinois are staying home, one place wants to share some positivity to others during these times.

A home daycare in Villa Grove has decorated its store windows to send out a warm and positive message.

Kim Akers, of Kim’s Kids Daycare, is currently undergoing Chemotherapy.

“We still make it work with daycare; staying strong for all our essential families who must go to work,” says Akers.