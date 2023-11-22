DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur is getting in the holiday spirit with giant Christmas cards.

The Decatur Area Arts Council decorated Preston Jackson Park with over 4-foot tall Christmas cards. This is the sixth year for the outdoor competition. Each Christmas card is decorated with favorite movie characters, festive phrases and more.

One Decatur local, Stephen G. Taylor, said he loves passing through the area around this time of year.

“It’s helping out the city, you know, and kind of beautifying the place too, because they did a lot of work uptown,” he said. “I think they did a really good job. And it motivates me. I know that. So I’m hoping that it’ll motivate the kids and the families, too.”

People can vote for their favorite card design online through the Arts Council’s website. Voting ends Christmas Eve.