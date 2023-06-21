DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Powers Mansion in Decatur has a new owner – again – following the second auction in June for the property.

The mansion went up for bid earlier this week and the auction closed on Wednesday. History of the Heartland, which oversaw the auction, said on social media that the final bid was $149,000.

That is roughly half of the winning bid that was placed for the mansion earlier this month in a separate auction. The mansion was originally won by IGBY Ministries on June 7 for $300,000, but it was discovered that the group did not have the money readily available.

As a result, the auction was voided and the mansion went back up for bid this week. This time around, bidders were asked to show proof of funds in advance.

History of the Heartland said they are not yet aware of the buyer’s identity, but they hope what whoever it is plans to restore the mansion. They’re currently waiting to see if the buyer is accepted by the bank.