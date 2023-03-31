DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District released a statement that the Scovill Zoo and Overlook Adventure Park will open for the season Saturday.

Officials said the Scovill Zoo houses 400 animals spanning six continents, a ZO & O Express Train, Endangered Species Carousel, Project Playground, and Scovill Sculpture Park. Opening Day hours for the zoo are from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Officials said the Scovill Zoo’s spring hours include:

Monday – Friday : 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday : 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Last admission one hour before closing.

Admission is $9.25 for adults, $8.25 for seniors, and $7.25 for children aged 2 – 12. There will also be free admission on Mondays throughout April. Additionally, free Admission on Thursdays begins on June 1.

The park district said that the Overlook Adventure Park features two 18-hole mini golf courses, a high ropes course, and batting cages. Opening Day hours on April 1 for the adventure park are from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., also weather permitting.

The Overlook Adventure Park’s early spring hours include:

Thursday : 4 – 8 p.m.

: 4 – 8 p.m. Friday : 4 – 10 p.m.

: 4 – 10 p.m. Saturday : 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday: Noon – 8 p.m.

Beginning May 2, the course will also be open from 4-8 p.m. Monday – Thursday.

For more information about special events, birthday parties, or package rates, call Gabby Cliff at 217-429-7750.