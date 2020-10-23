DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) —Some kids in Decatur are getting much more out of their football team than just time on the field, they are getting life lessons.

The Decatur Youth Football League not only teaches elementary aged boys football, but are preparing them for the real world through mentorship, tutoring and more.



The president of the league, Issac Wilson says that through the program, students are turning their lives around.

“We reached back into the inner city grabbed those kids who was in tough situations and I know it has had a positive impact on them. Even the other kids who don’t come from such rough situations, they’re still learning the game,” says Wilson.



Wilson says his overall goal is that the kids make it through high school. He wants to see kids succeed at the next level.

One of the main concerns for the team is having enough money to attend their games out of state. If you would like to donate, you can find the “donate” button on the Decatur Youth football League Facebook page.