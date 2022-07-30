DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur YMCA is hosting its annual backpack attack event.

On August 6th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the YMCA will be handing out 1,500 backpacks pre-filled with school supplies for Kindergarten to 6th graders.

Dominic Santomassimo, CEO of Decatur Family YMCA, is looking forward to the event. “Backpack Attack is such a powerful way for us to support the immediate needs of our community. Back to school can be a stressful time for families with school-age children; we hope that these backpacks help to alleviate that stress and provide a great first day of school for all children in Decatur and Macon County.”

Organizers state the backpacks will be available at the following locations:

Old King Orchard Community Center

Johns Hill Magnet School

Decatur YMCA

additional locations by: Hands of Hearts, Walk It Like We Talk It, CHICO, J. Morris Enterprises

The Decatur Family YMCA will have vendors for the public: Macon County Health Department, Decatur Public Schools District 61, Empowerment Opportunity Center, Familia Dental, and the YMCA school-age care programs. Organizers said the MCHD will be providing families school-required vaccinations.