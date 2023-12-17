DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt in Decatur after their work shed caught on fire early Sunday morning.

It was in the area of Carolyn Avenue and Greenswitch Road. The occupant attempted to extinguish the fire but got burned in several places on the hands and legs. They called in the Decatur Fire Department around 2:20 a.m.

Firefighters found a large work shed on fire with heavy smoke. Fire crews hosed down the flames, successfully extinguishing the fire in 20 minutes. Ameren helped remove damaged power lines.

Battalion Chief Wade Watson said the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning kerosene heater.

Officials said the occupant drove themselves to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for their burns and have since been released.