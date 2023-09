DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — A Decatur woman is seriously hurt after a motorcycle versus car accident. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday at East William and North 26th Streets in Decatur.

Police said the woman was driving a motorcycle and rear-ended a Chrysler when they were both traveling east. They said she was wearing a helmet but drugs and alcohol were in her system.

The Chrysler driver was okay, but police said the motorcycle driver had to be taken to the hospital.