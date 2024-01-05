DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old Decatur woman is fighting for her life after police said she was hit by a car Thursday night.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to Lake Shore Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They found the woman at the scene with multiple life-threatening injuries; she was taken to a local hospital.

The initial investigation, officials said, indicated that a pickup truck was driving westbound on Lake Shore Drive when it hit the woman as she was in the street. The driver of the truck is a 46-year-old Decatur man who was not hurt.

Officials added that there are no indications the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the crash happened.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team are investigating the crash.