DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park.

The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will also be park signs dedicated to Jackson. Food is available for purchase from Vinnie’s Barbee Q; live jazz music will fill the air.

Jackson is a world-renowned sculpture artist from Decatur. The park houses one of Jackson’s sculptures which honors African American Civil War soldiers.

The council passed the resolution of this dedication on June 20. The park is at 337 North Water Street in the downtown area of Decatur. The city hopes the public will join the Preston Jackson family, council, and other city leaders for the celebration.