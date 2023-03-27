DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur group needs help to repair a community theatre.

The Theatre 7 Performing Arts Group is looking to raise $300,000. They want to fix its rehearsal hall, furnace, and elevator.

Vice President Cynthia Hinkle said the worst damage is on the roof caused by rain and wind.

She said people should consider helping because the theatre has a rich history and you can’t get an experience like it anywhere else.

“I think once somebody comes and experiences live theater, they’re hooked,” Hinkle said. “You don’t need 3-D glasses to experience it. It’s live. You can see them, you can feel them, you experience their emotions. It’s like a magical experience.”

Hinke said they’ve already collected $10,000 but need $42,000 for immediate roof repairs.

She hopes the work will be done in time to celebrate the group’s 60th anniversary.

If you’d like to donate you can click on the link to their website.