DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur teenager was sentenced to two years in prison in connection to a shooting.

Last May, Decatur Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Lock Stock & Barrel on S. Oakland Ave. in response to a report of numerous shots fired. They arrived on the scene and found multiple shell casings throughout the parking lot.

Officers later learned that at the same time that they were on the scene, three Decatur residents arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds. They said two victims were treated and were in stable condition but the third victim was in critical condition.

Decatur Police arrested two people following the incident: then-18-year-old Deyondre Weaver and 35-year-old Zionteridy Manns.

Weaver faced charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at the time.

Now, at age 19, Weaver has pled guilty to aggravated unlawful weapon use. He was also one of the three people shot during the incident.

Last month, Manns was sentenced to five years in prison for the same shooting.