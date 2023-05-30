DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering in a Decatur hospital after he was shot multiple times on Memorial Day.

Decatur Police officials said officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 1 a.m. on Monday for a report of a gunshot victim there. When they arrived, they met and spoke with the victim, who had been shot multiple times in his right leg.

The victim’s wounds were not life-threatening, and he is expected to be ok.

Officials added that they were able to determine that the teen was shot around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Monroe and Division Streets.

This article will be updated if any further information is made available by Decatur Police.