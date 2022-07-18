CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – Last month, a Decatur teacher and coach woke up from a five-week coma. Now, her family says she’s finally getting back on her feet.

24-year-old Amber Johnson’s family said in a Facebook post it’s her “competitive runner’s mindset” that has helped her come this far, and will push her as she continues to make progress.

Over two months ago, Johnson’s car was struck as she was leaving St. Teresa High School. It was difficult for her family to watch her slowly recover in the hospital, but they say her smile and sense of humor have now returned.

Johnson has been going through extensive speech and physical therapy at a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago. Even though she still needs help to walk, her family said she’s working every day to get stronger.

They thanked the community for continuing to support Johnson, and they say it’s “amazing” to see the love that people have shared for her.