DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Bus wheels are rolling this Sunday in Decatur.

Sunday bus service will officially begin on October 9, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The route connects the city center to all business zones and local hospitals.

“We’ve heard from our riders about the need for Sunday service and are excited to finally offer it,” Decatur Public Transit System Administrator Lacie Elzy said. “Decatur transit is always looking for ways to increase ridership and we hope our citizens find greater mobility with buses now running every day of the week.”

DPTS designed the route map based on feedback from riders. It also offers estimated arrival times at bus stops.

Paratransit rides will also be available on Sundays. Riders still need to schedule paratransit services 24 hours in advance.

Fares for Sunday will be the same as on other days. Click HERE to check routes and fares.