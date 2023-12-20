DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Abbott Emergency Services in Decatur is saving lives in more ways than one. For the second year, they held their annual Stuff-the-Truck event, helping food banks reload for Christmas.

The goal was to fill an ambulance with as much non-perishable food as possible. This was their second year stuffing the truck, and if piles of soup and ramen are any indication, it was successful.

The event was held outside Save-A-Lot. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they collected non-perishable food items that would be donated to the Northeast Community Fund.

Brian Gerth, Regional Director of Abbott EMS in Decatur, said the goal was to help replenish local food banks that were depleted during Thanksgiving.

“During these holidays, the colder months, there’s a big drain on the food banks, people needing stuff,” he said. “So being able to replenish it right before Christmas, it’s a huge relief to them. It’s a huge relief to the families because, you know, it’s the big draw on it before everybody needs a good meal at Christmas.”

Operations Manager Shaun Rapp said feeding those in need strengthens the entire community.

“If we can be proactive and get them something to eat, maybe keep them strong, keep them from getting sick, then they won’t need our other service that we have. And it’s just better for the community for them to be fed and warm, and we like to play a small part in that,” Rapp said.

The paramedics are keeping Decatur safe, both on and off duty.

“Addressing hunger goes towards addressing health needs, and if somebody is able to have their hunger addressed, it keeps them healthier, it keeps them stronger. And then we don’t have to see them in our other line of work,” Gerth said.

The event collected 544 pounds of food. Abbott EMS hopes to have more events in 2024, including another Stuff-the-Truck event in both the spring and winter.