DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur student is a national wrestling champion.

Twelve-year-old Jeremiah Hayes won the U.S.A. National Wrestling Folkstyle Championship and the 12 and Under Outstanding Wrestler award during a competition on April 2.

“It feels good. I’ve always dreamed about being a champion since I was little,” Hayes said.

The Baum School sixth-grader has won more than 10 national titles and has been wrestling for more than half his life. He said wrestling gives him a challenge and he loves taking on bigger opponents. But it’s his love for the sport that drives him to keep going.

“It gives you a challenge, you push yourself every single practice. And it’s fun to win,” Hayes said.

Hayes said his older brother inspired him to wrestle and credits his entire family for his success. They’ve helped him travel to Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana for tournaments. He uses three different wrestling styles and says the hardest is folkstyle.

“You can’t lock the hands,” Hayes said. “You have longer on top. And if you get out or get a reversal, you can get points. And it’s much harder than freestyle or Greco.”

Hayes said he loves getting to meet new people and see new places. But there’s one competition, in particular, he has his sights on.

“I want to be in the Olympics one day. I want to win it,” Hayes said.