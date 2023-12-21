CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Economic Development Administration recognized two major Central Illinois cities for a grant designed to reduce unemployment and help develop economies.

The federal government is launching Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program as a part of the CHIPS and Sciences Act signed last year. The program is designed to supplement the economic development of certain areas by targeting ways to increase employment, specifically for 25-54-year-olds.

“Recompete helps make it possible for more Americans in more communities to find a good-paying job that puts them and their families on the path toward success,” U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said. “By equitably investing in new job creation opportunities across America, we can help fulfil our promise that no American, and no community, is ever left behind.”

Of more than 600 applicants, Decatur was chosen Wednesday as one of 22 finalists for funding for Recompete grants. Additionally, the city of Springfield is one of 24 places set to receive a strategy development grant to help local coordination associated with unemployment.

Richland Community College in Decatur named Recompete finalist

Decatur’s proposal, filed by Richland Community College, focuses on creating opportunities for underserved populations in the electric vehicle and precision fermentation sectors, as well as placing high school seniors with manufacturing jobs.

“Decatur… is ready to lead the region in putting Black workers at the core of the US manufacturing resurgence,” the grant plan reads.

Community officials said if chosen, the grant would greatly benefit the whole community as well as change individuals’ lives.

“This announcement underscores the strength of Decatur’s application and positions our community for significant federal investment,” Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski said. “I look forward to continuing my work with EDA to secure economic development resources for our community.”

Richland Community College is the only finalist for Recompete grants that is a community college.

“Richland has been committed to changing lives and improving the economic vitality of our communities through rigorous and effective workforce training for many years,” Dr. Cristobal Valdez, the President of Richland Community College, said. “We are elated to be named finalists and are confident that, if chosen, we will continue to provide a prepared trained workforce through our EnRich Program by moving adults out of unemployment and out of poverty into productive careers.”

Now, Richland can apply for funding for up to $50 million in funding from the $200 million in appropriations. Richland’s original estimation in the first round of granting was $50 million.

Springfield awarded Strategy Development Grant

Springfield was awarded $450,000 in a grant to hire a Recompete Plan Coordinator and support strategic implementation planning.

The city will use the position from the grant to expand training initiatives for underrepresented communities for free education programs.

“As the capital city of Illinois, the City of Springfield is committed to championing efforts to improve the economic mobility of our distressed communities,” Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher said. “The Recompete Program funding will elevate our efforts to revitalize Springfield’s socio-economic fabric.”

City officials say they will work with community organizations like the University of Illinois Springfield, the Springfield-Sangamon Growth Alliance and Land of Lincoln Workforce Alliance to implement the grant.

“With the EDA’s investment bolstering our collective efforts, we’re poised to reshape Springfield’s economic landscape, fostering inclusive growth, nurturing new businesses, and ensuring equitable opportunities for every member of our community to thrive,” Abby Powell, the Director of Business Development at the Springfield-Sangamon Growth Alliance, said.