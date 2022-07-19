DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — God’s Shelter of Love in Decatur is asking the community for help to keep their thrift store running.

In June, the air compressor at Blessingdale’s Thrift Store could not withstand the heatwave and failed. It would cost $57,000 to replace. Despite the interior of the building reaching 93 degrees at some points, the store is still getting customers, showing how much people want to help.

God’s Shelter of Love relies on Blessingdales to keep their shelters for women and children running. 55% of their funding comes from the thrift store, and they currently require aid from the community to keep things running.

“Without our services, many of these women and children would be left vulnerable on the street, and we cannot as a community let that happen,” said Board President Brian Atwood.

God’s Shelter of Love operates two year-round shelters. One is their primary shelter that operates 24 hours per day and has eight beds. The other, Careage House, is an overnight emergency shelter that has 16 beds.

Careage House (Emergency Shelter)

God’s Shelter of Love

Of course, COVID has made things more difficult. Just this past week, a worker tested positive for COVID and they scrambled.

“COVID has thrown a huge monkey-wrench, even two and half years later!” Watkins exclaimed. “Where do you quarantine if you don’t have a house?”

One woman had four children which was really beyond their ability, but Watkins said he didn’t want them sitting on the street. So the group loaded up two vans and quarantined women and children in hotels provided by assistance from Homeward Bound. Since most of their staff is older, safety with COVID is of utmost concern.

“We recently housed six children with one mother among residents, Watkins said. “We are at capacity most nights, and I don’t see that improving anytime soon. We are asking the community to walk beside us in caring for these otherwise vulnerable women and children. This revenue source is essential to our survival.”

They currently serve women and children only, but Watklins said that in the future, they would live to have a shelter housing family units.

Watkins is unsure if it is COVID related, but the need in the past year has increased tenfold.

“There is a bigger need across the board for us, for Good Samaritan Inn, and more,” he said.

Watkins said they ended 2021 with 12 kids in the shelter and attributes the increase to high inflation. The Good Samaritan Inn has a partnership with God’s Shelter of Love. They help feed those sheltered with their greenhouse and land, mow the lawns, and provide snow removal. During quarantine for those exposed to COVID in hotels, they provided sack lunches.

Church groups will come and volunteer, but they are looking to get the younger crowd involved. Occasionally they receive large donations, $100 or $200, at the thrift store. Currently, Watkins is awaiting to see if a local church will give a generous donation.

Crystal and Dan live by Matthew 25:35 as their motto: “For I was hungry, and you fed me. I was thirsty, and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me into your home.”

People wanting to send donations can do so on God Shelter of Love’s website or by calling 217-422-2790. God’s Shelter of Love is supported through individual and private donations, but the largest revenue comes from Blessingdales.