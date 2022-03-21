DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Three Dodge Chargers were hijacked at gunpoint in Decatur over the weekend, so police are reminding people to stay alert.

One victim said he’s grateful to be alive, but the encounter has left him afraid and unable to sleep. He said he got rear-ended at a red light Sunday night. Then, a man got out of the car behind him, pressed a gun to his rib and drove away with his Dodge.

The suspect also took his phone, wallet, Apple watch and everything he left in his car. He was later able to flag down another driver to call 911.

He said he doesn’t care about those belongings anymore; they can be replaced, but he can’t.

Due to safety concerns, he asked to remain anonymous. But, he wants to tell other drivers to be aware of their surroundings, especially at night to avoid going through what he did.

“Right now, I can still feel the barrel of the gun pressing against my rib. Just thinking [about] what could’ve happened… how things could’ve been much worse,” he said.

His car is still missing, but his phone was later found on the side of the road. A few hours earlier, a similar attempt took place in a residential part of town. And on Friday, a different stolen Dodge Charger was found abandoned and wrecked.

Decatur police say to keep your eyes open and your doors locked. And if you feel unsafe, drive away quickly. They encourage anyone with information to contact them at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.