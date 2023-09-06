DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Schools are doing their part to connect students to their dads and father figures. It starts with walking or driving their kids to school next week.

Jeff Dase, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Assistant Superintendent, is encouraging people to take part in “Million Father March” on Sept. 15. It’s a day recognized nationwide, highlighting the importance of fatherhood and a man’s presence in students’ lives.

“Statistics show that those who have an involved man in their life that they tend to not go down the wrong path and do the right things,” Dase said.

He hopes it’s a motivating and inspiring day for students and their role models. He wants them to take away a sense of pride.

“Know that I have a father or the father figure that is the ultimate advocate in my life,” Dase said. “That I have that extra sense of security and someone who is truly going to invest in me. Not only on this day but throughout the school year and throughout my life.”

If you want to take part in the event, visit this link for details.