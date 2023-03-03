DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — High school students in the Decatur Public Schools system can now travel for free on the city’s buses at any time of day or night.

Last month, the Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Decatur Public School District to give students free rides at any time as long as they have a valid student ID card. Previously, students were limited to riding for free during school hours only. They had to pay for rides at all other hours.

The new agreement went into effect on Friday.

“This new agreement with the City of Decatur means our students can not only get to and from school, but to their jobs, practices, appointments, and other activities,” said DPS Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark. “We hope that this agreement will help open doors and make a major difference for both our students and our families.”

“We are excited to continue growing these partnerships with our educational institutions,” said Lacie Elzy, City of Decatur Transit Administrator. “Agreements like this are the first step in eliminating transportation barriers and promoting equity for the families in our community.”

As part of the agreement, Decatur Public Schools will pay the Decatur Public Transit System biannually for student bus rides. Students are still required to present a valid student ID in order to ride for free.

Any student who needs a new ID should contact their school principal or front office.