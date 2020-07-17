Decatur school district, TA union reach tentative agreement

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A longstanding and, at times, contentious negotiation period between the Decatur Public School district and the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants has come to an end.

According to a joint statement from both parties, an agreement was reached on Tuesday for a successor contract for 2019-2023. DFTA members voted today to ratify the contract.

The DPS school board is set to vote on the contract on July 21.

Details about the contact are being withheld until the school board’s vote.

Negotiations between the two began in April of 2019.