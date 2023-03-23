DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public School District hosted its second annual career fair at Eisenhower High School.

Almost 20 local recruiters were available to talk to students about part-time, full-time, and summer job opportunities. One opportunity that was available was the military.

Recruitment numbers for the military are at a near historic low and many are struggling to get students to join the ranks. Not to mention the skepticism from teachers about what the military can offer.

Decatur Program Supervisor Leslie Risby said that’s not the case with them.

“We have a lot of students whose interests vary,” Risby said. Some have specifically shared interest in going into the armed forces after high school. So, we definitely want to bring them to the table and make them a part of our career fairs.”

Decatur Army recruiter Jace Stowers said they attract 10-15 students a year. He said their secret is giving recruits new opportunities. This includes giving high seniors $50,000 toward tuition and more than 150 jobs to choose from.

“We do more than just the stuff you see on TV or video games,” Stowers said. “So, there’s a lot more to the army than just those select few jobs that see highlighted. A high school diploma is very important. So, kind of talking to them about their schoolwork and making sure they stay in school.”

Stowers said another bonus for students is getting to choose where they would like to be stationed. For those interested in the military and other career opportunities in Decatur, the next fair is Friday at MacArthur High School from 1-2:30 p.m.