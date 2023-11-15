DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public School board voted to extend the lease agreement on the modular units for Dennis Lab School for three years.

Director of Buildings and Grounds Kent Metzger said the board initially agreed on a one-year extension but decided to add two more to save money.

“Our chief operating officer, he took the idea to go ahead and kind of negotiate ahead of time with the vendor to see if maybe there was some preferential pricing, if wanted to extend that lease to two, three or more years,” Metzger said.

Students were relocated to the school near Meadow Terrace Place after the Kaleidoscope and Mosaic buildings were shut down in June. Principal Kamie Meader said the merging of two campuses into one wasn’t easy but students enjoy improvements such as updated classrooms, whiteboards and a singular place for all to teach and learn.

“It’s been a process,’ Meader said. “Closing down two buildings, moving everything into one building. Finding space for about 560 kids and staff. And making sure I’m very much a servant leader trying to make sure every staff member gets what they’re needing.”

Decatur parent Tori Canary said having two children taught at both Kaleidoscope and Mosaic buildings was kind of difficult.

“It was frustrating because you’d have to go to one person in one building and then another person in another building,” Canary said. “Some of the teachers weren’t the same.”

She hopes parents can be happy while the new school is being built.

“I think that the modules aren’t anything that parents were envisioning that they were because they are so much nicer than what I was envisioning,” Canary said. “And I’m hoping that other parents and I think there are a lot of parents will be happy their kids are all in one building.”